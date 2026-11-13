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Iran showcases missiles as military targets US army radar in Bahrain

A woman visits a permanent exhibition of the National Aerospace Park of the Revolutionary Guard, just outside Tehran, Iran, 9 November 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that it destroyed a United States early-warning radar in Bahrain, the first claim of an attack on American military assets in the Gulf in months.

State media is reporting that the strike was in retaliation for ⁠what it described as an air ​attack on a telecommunications tower in southern Iran.

There was no immediate confirmation of the strike by Manama or Washington.

The claim comes amid a ​fragile lull in the conflict between ​Iran and the US and days after a public exhibition near Tehran showcased Iranian-made drones and missiles.

Weapons on display included the Emad missile that has a reported range of up to 1,700 kilometres, and the Khorramshahr ballistic missile that can reach up to 2,000 kilometres.

Meanwhile, state TV on Tuesday broadcast heavily edited and partially blurred video of an underground “missile city” and new, unidentified surface-to-surface missiles.

The war broke out on 28 February 2026 following US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones against several countries in the region, while militant groups it supports in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq have also joined the fighting.

Diplomatic efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan are underway to negotiate an end to the war.

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