Pix of the Day, 6th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 6th November, 2026 - Across the world------ - Tanzania opposition leader jailed for four years after treason acquittal - Garbage piles up in Guinea's capital after dump closure - Trump denounces 'crooked' US midterms after Republican debacle - Atiku’s candidacy in doubt after Nigerian court ruling - Refugee team competes at Senegal’s first Youth Olympics - Arab parties back Eisenkot as Israel faces coalition deadlock - Guinea-Bissau cancels controversial US-Funded hepatitis B vaccine trial