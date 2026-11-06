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Pix of the Day, 6th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 6th November, 2026 - Across the world------ - Tanzania opposition leader jailed for four years after treason acquittal - Garbage piles up in Guinea's capital after dump closure - Trump denounces 'crooked' US midterms after Republican debacle - Atiku’s candidacy in doubt after Nigerian court ruling - Refugee team competes at Senegal’s first Youth Olympics - Arab parties back Eisenkot as Israel faces coalition deadlock - Guinea-Bissau cancels controversial US-Funded hepatitis B vaccine trial

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