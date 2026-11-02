Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world--------First convoy of Algerian troops and tankers reaches northern Niger---------Spain’s El Hierro grapples with rising migrant arrivals--------Senegal’s Olympic Games face cost-of-living concerns--------China excludes La Liga matches from broadcast schedule after Mbappé’s Mao remarks-------Iran proposes two-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz----------TPLF loses popular support after fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray
Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world--------First convoy of Algerian troops and tankers reaches northern Niger---------Spain’s El Hierro grapples with rising migrant arrivals--------Senegal’s Olympic Games face cost-of-living concerns--------China excludes La Liga matches from broadcast schedule after Mbappé’s Mao remarks-------Iran proposes two-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz----------TPLF loses popular support after fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray
up next
Pix of the Day, 30th October, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 29th October, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 28th October, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 26th October, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 23rd October, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 22nd October, 2026 - Across the world
More from Pics of the day
01:00
Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 30th October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 29th October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 28th October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 26th October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23rd October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 22nd October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 21st October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 19 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 16 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 15 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 14 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 13 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 12 October, 2026 - Across the world
Play Video
Pix of the Day, 9 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 8 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 6 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 5 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 2 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 1 October, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 30 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 25 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 22 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 10 September, 2026 - Across the world
01:00
Pix of the Day, 17 July 2026
00:59
Pix of the Day, 9 July 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 7 July 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 3 July 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 12 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 11 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 8 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 7 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 6 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 5 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 4 May 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 30 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 29 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 28 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 27 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 24 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 22 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 21 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 20 April 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 27 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 24 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 23 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 19 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 17 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 11 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 10 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 05 March 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 26 February 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day, 25 February 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day February 17, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day February 16, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day January 28, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day January 27, 2026
01:00
Pix of the Day January 13, 2026