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Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 2nd November, 2026 - Across the world--------First convoy of Algerian troops and tankers reaches northern Niger---------Spain’s El Hierro grapples with rising migrant arrivals--------Senegal’s Olympic Games face cost-of-living concerns--------China excludes La Liga matches from broadcast schedule after Mbappé’s Mao remarks-------Iran proposes two-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz----------TPLF loses popular support after fresh fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray

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