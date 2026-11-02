Israeli right-wing activists protest possible Arab coalition

A few dozen right-wing activists gathered outside Gadi Eisenkot’s residence in Herzliya on Sunday to protest against the Israeli-Arab coalition in the new government.

Protester Viktor Shriki said the demonstration was intended to oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state in cooperation with Arab and Muslim groups.

“We came to tell him that no state or government will be established here under or in cooperation with the Arab, Muslim, anti-Zionist society. Period,” Shriki said.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned against a “dangerous government” that might include Arab parties, whose constituents make up 20% of Israel’s population.

And even as it leads in the vote count, Netanyahu’s Likud party claimed that Tuesday’s election was “stolen” by Arab parties and asked Israeli authorities to investigate.

It did not provide specific evidence to support its claims. The elections committee has said that reports about irregularities were much lower than in previous elections.

Netanyahu seeks to remain the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

His top challenger, centrist former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, has left the door open to partnering with Arab parties under certain conditions, including their recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and of Hamas as an extremist group.