Iranian president says Middle East can solve its problems without United States

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the Middle East can solve its problems without the involvement of the United States.

"I believe we are capable of resolving our problems in the region without relying on the United States," Pezeshkian said.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of a summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow.

"Our trade is expanding and growing day by day,” said Pezeshkian.

“US actions in the region make it easier for us to move towards greater multilateralism and strengthen our cooperation with you and other countries subject to unilateral US sanctions," he said.

Putin said he had discussed the war with Pezeshkian, expressing hope that the situation would improve.

"We spoke earlier, one-on-one, about the situation in the region, a situation that undoubtedly, cannot help but cause concern," he said.

“We're neighbours, we have many common interests, and we're working to realise them all. We hope the situation will develop positively."

Pezeshkian said he was confident that the will existed on both sides to expand cooperation in science, industry, culture, security and military affairs.

Moscow has been looking to mediate to help end the Middle East war which broke out on 28 February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran to end it have been stalled for months, with both the US and Israel threatening to resume their strikes on Iran.