Ukraine: Russian strikes hit Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, injuring four

In Odesa, firefighters were tackling a blaze at a private industrial facility when Russian forces struck the same location twice more, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. The crews took shelter and escaped injury, but fire and rescue equipment was damaged. More than 50 rescuers were deployed, and authorities reported no casualties in the Odesa attacks. At a second site in the region, four garages were damaged, a fire broke out and one car was destroyed. In Zaporizhzhia, the overnight attack damaged private homes, a hotel, two buses and outbuildings. Three cars and dry vegetation caught fire, while rescuers searched the area for anyone trapped. Acting regional military administration head Mykhailo Semikin initially reported two injured people, but later raised the toll to four injured: two women, aged 22 and 30, and two men, aged 40 and 61. Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 140 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys overnight, including 70 jet-powered drones. It said air defences shot down or suppressed 112 drones, among them 56 jet-powered aircraft, as well as three Kh-59/69 guided missiles. Emergency crews remained at the impact sites on Monday morning to extinguish fires, assess structural damage and restore services