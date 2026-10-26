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Turkish football fans elated about Mohamed Salah's transfer to Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor's Mohamed Salah runs for the ball during a Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Besiktas in Trabzon, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Turkey

Fans in Turkey are very happy with Mohamed Salah's transfer from Liverpool to Turkey’s Trabzonspor. The club has gained in popularity following its signing of Egypt's star footballer.

On Monday, Trabzonspor hosted a derby with Besiktas, one of Turkey’s most popular football clubs that was in talks to sign the star player before Trabzonspor.

Following a premature farewell to Liverpool, Egypt’s greatest global footballer has been finding renewed glory and athletic revival in a city and team that revolves around him.

Salah themed merchandise and art are seen all around Trabzon in the deep maroon and light blue of their football team. According to Trabzonite vendors, tourism professionals and tourists visiting the city for Salah, the player’s presence is boosting the city and the sport club’s image.

Local news reported that Trabzonspor’s social media accounts gained 1 million new followers after signing Salah.

New direct flights were launched between Cairo and Trabzon in August 2026.

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