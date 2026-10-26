Turkish football fans elated about Mohamed Salah's transfer to Trabzonspor

Turkey
Fans in Turkey are very happy with Mohamed Salah's transfer from Liverpool to Turkey’s Trabzonspor. The club has gained in popularity following its signing of Egypt's star footballer.
On Monday, Trabzonspor hosted a derby with Besiktas, one of Turkey’s most popular football clubs that was in talks to sign the star player before Trabzonspor.
Following a premature farewell to Liverpool, Egypt’s greatest global footballer has been finding renewed glory and athletic revival in a city and team that revolves around him.
Salah themed merchandise and art are seen all around Trabzon in the deep maroon and light blue of their football team. According to Trabzonite vendors, tourism professionals and tourists visiting the city for Salah, the player’s presence is boosting the city and the sport club’s image.
Local news reported that Trabzonspor’s social media accounts gained 1 million new followers after signing Salah.
New direct flights were launched between Cairo and Trabzon in August 2026.
00:56
CAS verdict on Senegal AFCON title appeal 'expected end November'
00:56
Senegal vs Morocco: CAS to decide who really won AFCON
01:11
Olympics: South Africa aims to host the Games in 2036
01:14
Emotions as Argentina's Lionel Messi plays his last game for his country
01:08
Media reports allege FIFA knew Congo's Mpasi was ineligible for World Cup
01:24
'Sad exit': Portugal fans mourn hinted end of Ronaldo era