Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Union of Arab Football Associations backs FIFA chief Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Women's U20 World Cup final match between Spain and North Korea in Lodz, Poland, September 27, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Saudi Arabia

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) says it is backing embattled FIFA head Gianni Infantino in his bid for reelection next year.

After a meeting in Jeddah on Thursday, the 22-nation body, which represents several national associations from Asia and Africa, said Infantino had strengthened the unity of the global football community and expanded the sport’s global reach.

The Gulf Football Federation, which represents eight national associations, has also pledged its support.

Infantino has been under fire since July over a failed proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

On Wednesday, his home country of Switzerland formally withdrew its support, citing concerns over integrity, accountability and transparency.

European football's governing body UEFA, which has been leading the charge against Infantino, says it will present a rival candidate before the November deadline.

The vote by FIFA’s 211 member federations will take place in March.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..