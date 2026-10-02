Union of Arab Football Associations backs FIFA chief Infantino

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) says it is backing embattled FIFA head Gianni Infantino in his bid for reelection next year.

After a meeting in Jeddah on Thursday, the 22-nation body, which represents several national associations from Asia and Africa, said Infantino had strengthened the unity of the global football community and expanded the sport’s global reach.

The Gulf Football Federation, which represents eight national associations, has also pledged its support.

Infantino has been under fire since July over a failed proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

On Wednesday, his home country of Switzerland formally withdrew its support, citing concerns over integrity, accountability and transparency.

European football's governing body UEFA, which has been leading the charge against Infantino, says it will present a rival candidate before the November deadline.

The vote by FIFA’s 211 member federations will take place in March.