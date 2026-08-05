Pressure mounts on FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is facing mounting pressure after abandoning a controversial plan to open the World Cup to private investment.

Criticism is now coming from inside FIFA itself. Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger called the decision to scrap the proposal "absolutely necessary," while FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström described the episode as a "sad and reproachable series of events."

The plan, which aimed to create a new commercial company to manage tournaments including the World Cup, collapsed after fierce opposition from UEFA, which reportedly threatened to boycott FIFA competitions.

The fallout is also threatening Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president. Several national football associations have withdrawn their support, while Jordan's football chief has accused FIFA of pressuring federations to back Infantino.