Mayor of Melilla calls on Morocco to establish a 500-meter-wide neutral zone

Mayor-President of Spain's North African enclave of Melilla Juan Jose Imbroda has called on Morocco to establish a 500-meter-wide neutral zone along the borders of both Melilla and the nearby Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta following a severe migrant surge targeting Ceuta.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Imbroda noted that the recent influx of migrants into Ceuta necessitated new border security measures for both Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's two autonomous cities on Moroccan territory.

On the same day, Spanish police reported that around 73,500 illegal migrants have been sent back to Morocco from Ceuta. Local public order is steadily recovering, and local shops have resumed business operations. In addition, at least 88 migrants died while attempting to swim into the enclave during the chaos.

Meanwhile, judicial action is underway in Morocco to tackle the root of the border unrest. A Moroccan lower court began hearings against 25 suspects allegedly behind the mass illegal crossings and border riots targeting Ceuta. Prosecutors revealed seven defendants face charges of armed resistance to police, assault on officials and destruction of public infrastructure. Two others stand accused of migrant smuggling, unlicensed transportation and illegal passenger transport. Investigations into the case remain ongoing.