Ceuta surge: did Morocco ease border controls, and if so, why?

Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has seen a sharp surge in migrant arrivals, prompting questions over whether Morocco deliberately eased border controls. While Rabat denies relaxing security, analysts say the episode could carry diplomatic, territorial and geopolitical messages extending far beyond migration.

Witnesses and analysts have suggested that Moroccan authorities reduced security measures around the border town of Fnideq, allowing thousands of migrants to approach Ceuta.

According to residents interviewed by AFP, regular police checkpoints remained in place, but there was no exceptional security deployment despite the growing crowds.

Mohamed Benaissa, head of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights in Fnideq, said police reinforcements only arrived after hundreds of migrants had already crossed into Ceuta.

North Africa specialist Pierre Vermeren argued Morocco's security services had the capacity to stop the movement if they had chosen to do so.

However, no evidence has emerged showing that Morocco's leadership ordered a relaxation of border controls.

A Moroccan source denied any easing of security, while the Interior Ministry attributed the influx to misinformation spread on social media, human trafficking networks and misunderstandings about migration rules.

Rabat rejects accusations

Morocco insists the migrant surge was not the result of official policy.

Interior Ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi said the events were driven by the malicious exploitation of digital platforms, misleading information and criminal trafficking networks that created the false impression migrants could easily enter European territory without legal consequences.

The royal palace has not commented publicly on allegations that authorities deliberately allowed the crossings.

A diplomatic message?

Several analysts believe the timing may not have been accidental. The surge coincided with Morocco's Throne Day celebrations, when authorities typically emphasise the country's stability.

Vermeren argues the incident may have been intended as a warning to Spain over Western Sahara, where Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front remain locked in a decades-long dispute.

Spain's recent diplomatic engagement with Algeria has also fuelled speculation that Rabat wanted to signal its displeasure.

The situation has revived memories of the 2021 Ceuta crisis, when more than 10,000 migrants crossed into the enclave during a diplomatic dispute after Spain admitted a Polisario Front leader for medical treatment.

The crisis eased after Madrid later backed Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara.

Ceuta remains a sensitive issue

Morocco has never recognised Spanish sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, claiming both enclaves since gaining independence in 1956.

Riccardo Fabiani of the International Crisis Group said the latest events could serve as a reminder that Spain depends on Morocco's cooperation to secure the territory, reinforcing Rabat's leverage over the disputed enclaves.

Wider geopolitical tensions

Some observers have linked the migration surge to broader international tensions.

Fabiani suggested Morocco may also have sought to strengthen ties with key allies, including the United States and Israel, amid disagreements between Spain and both countries over Middle East issues.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, criticised Spain's handling of the Ceuta crisis while questioning its continued control of the North African enclaves.

Others point to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who recently criticised Spain over defence spending and its stance during the Iran conflict.

While there is no evidence directly linking Washington to the migration surge, some analysts believe the episode reflects broader geopolitical strains affecting relations between Morocco, Spain and their international partners.