A large crowd gathered at santiago's airport sporting flags, banners, and chants, as Vozinha finally arrived in Chile on Sunday to join his new side Colo-Colo.

Chile has been awaiting the 40-year-old for several days due to visa issues and other delays. Fans view the move as an exciting time for the whole country .

Marcos Barrera, a Colo Colo fan ,said, “what excites me the most, obviously, is seeing Vozinha become champion with Colo Colo. We’re already 12, or rather 15, points ahead of our arch-rivals, Universidad Católica and Universidad de Chile. Católica lost, and I don’t know how Universidad de Chile is doing right now, but we’re definitely excited. And if Colo Colo becomes champion, next year we’ll play in the Copa Libertadores, which is even more exciting for all of Chile and South America.”

Vozinha emerged as one of the breakout players of the World Cup by leading Cape Verde on a strong run. Since, he's gained scores of fans.

Sebastián Paredes, another Colo Colo fan, said, “the Colo Colo supporters and the whole country are eagerly waiting for this player, who came to prominence during the World Cup. As Colo Colo fans, we’re happy to have a player with the impact and recognition that Vozinha has. Now he has to earn his place at Colo Colo through talent, dedication, hard work, commitment and by winning over the supporters.”

It comes after Chile's national team failed to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, after placing last in the qualifiers.