Chile assesses damage after deadly storm surge floods coastal city of Penco

A powerful storm surge flooded the Chilean coastal town of Penco on Thursday 16 July 2026, leaving streets and homes under water as emergency crews evacuated residents and authorities warned people to stay away from the shoreline. Footage shows flooded roads across the town centre, a police officer helping a woman leave her waterlogged home, residents bailing water from their houses with buckets, and damaged boats scattered along the coast as large waves continue to batter the shoreline. The storm surge struck Chile's central coast, killing at least three people, according to authorities. In the Biobío region, seawater inundated homes in the Malaquías Concha and Barrio Chino neighbourhoods, forcing evacuations, while wind gusts reached 118 km/h at Carriel Sur weather station. Around 90 mm of rain fell in nearby Concepción, where part of a shopping centre's façade was ripped away by the strong winds. Mayor Rodrigo Vera said residents feared the worst as the Pacific surged far beyond its usual limits. As floodwaters began to recede, families started clearing water and debris from their homes while emergency services assessed the damage. Police continued to patrol exposed coastal areas as hazardous sea conditions persisted. Forecasters said the rain was expected to ease temporarily before strong winds and heavy rainfall returned by Saturday, with authorities continuing to monitor conditions along Chile's central coastline.