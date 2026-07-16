Paris and Rabat sign 14 agreements during French PM's visit to Morocco

France and Morocco signed 14 cooperation agreements on Thursday during Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s two-day visit to Rabat.

He co-chaired the 15th Morocco-France High-Level Meeting alongside his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch.

The agreements covered sectors including the economy, security, migration, and defence, further strengthening strategic partnerships between the two countries.

They also included deals with the French Development Agency covering the Rabat Regional Express Rail project and a Loan Agreement on water policy.

A draft framework agreement on scientific cooperation was among other agreements signed.

Lecornu said France’s visa policy aims to facilitate mobility for those who are the driving force behind the ties between the two countries, including entrepreneurs and students.

His visit is a sign of increasing French efforts to rebuild ties with Morocco after years of tensions.

The two countries reset their diplomatic relations in 2024, when France recognised Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

Paris is hoping closer economic ties will help it recoup losses . For Morocco, the partnership offers access to investment and technology.