Anguish and fear as students remain in captivity in latest Nigeria kidnappings

More than a month after the mass abduction of dozens of students in Nigeria's Oyo state, parents and authorities are worried they could signal a jihadist expansion into the previously safe region.

In their small, decrepit home in Yawota, in Nigeria's southwestern Oyo state, sisters Deborah Oyedele and Abosede Ojedele took turns consoling each other as they waited for news of their abducted children.

Oyedele's son and Ojedele's two boys were among 46 children -- aged two to 16 -- and staff seized by gunmen from their schools on May 15 in two neighbouring towns on the edges of Old Oyo National Park.

Southwestern Nigeria has long been considered one of the safest regions in a country struggling with multiple security crises.

But the kidnappings quickly became a hot-button issue, prompting protests, a statewide teachers' strike and high-profile condemnation, including from Afrobeats stars Tiwa Savage and Davido, who wore a jacket bearing the abductees' names at a World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles.

Four people, including a hunter who said he joined a failed rescue party the day after the raids, told AFP the attackers had swept into the towns on motorcycles, dressed in military fatigues.

Nigeria's army says jihadist group Boko Haram was behind the kidnapping.

"Hannah has been asking for her brothers and cousin," Ojedele told AFP, cradling her three-year-old daughter. "She does not understand why she has not been seeing them."

Earlier in the day, the sisters' mother, Funmilayo Ojo, had joined a group of women and community leaders who met with a visiting police official at one of the schools.

Kidnappings for ransom are an ongoing battle for authorities in Nigeria's restive north. But the mass abductions were unusual for southern Oyo, one of Nigeria's most populous states, whose capital, Ibadan, is a major education hub.

'No more schooling'

The attacks have thrust the towns of Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele into an unwanted spotlight, drawing visits from journalists and officials.

A weary Ojedele told AFP she no longer wanted to let her children go back to school. At least not in the town.

"There will be no more schooling for them here," Ojedele said. "No parent would willingly send a child to a school where bandits have kidnapped students."

For Ojo, the tragedy came with bouts of regret. She had encouraged her daughter-in-law, Mary Akanbi, to relocate to Yawota to take up a teaching job.

Akanbi and her two-year-old toddler were among the 25 people the gunmen seized from Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School.

Desolate

Since Boko Haram's insurgency erupted in 2009, jihadist groups have established strongholds in Nigeria's vast game reserves and national parks, taking advantage of their remoteness and limited security presence.

The sprawling Old Oyo forest reserve straddles Oyo state and central Kwara state.

Ahoro-Esinele and Yawota had no security presence before the attacks. A military detachment is now stationed at one of the schools targeted in the raid.

Still, both farming towns looked desolate, with several houses and businesses shuttered when AFP visited.

Nigerian police have announced a new 24-hour emergency line for school-related emergencies.

But a community leader, David Oladele Taiwo, told AFP the attackers had exploited a communications blackout in the area. Jihadists have long used similar conditions in northeastern Nigeria.

A local hunter, Waliu Aje, told AFP a joint team of troops, men from a state-owned paramilitary outfit known as Amotekun, and fellow hunters had engaged in a two-hour firefight with the kidnappers on May 16.

"We took about 40 motorcycles and rode for about five hours into the reserve," Aje told AFP. "They started shooting at us when they heard the sound of our motorcycles."

He said one person had been killed and several injured by a "bomb" hidden in a motorcycle abandoned by the kidnappers.

"All hands are on deck to make sure that those children and their teachers are brought back safe soon," Fayoade Adegoke, a deputy inspector general of police, told AFP after meeting with victims' families.

'No one is safe'

The attack is fuelling fears of jihadist expansion into southwestern Nigeria.

And it is a major headache for President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking re-election in January.

At the beginning of the month, the National Union of Teachers (NUT) told primary and secondary school teachers in the state "to withdraw... services from schools... till further notice".

"We don't feel safe," said Gbeko Fatai, a 54-year-old teacher in nearby Iseyin. "If (the kidnapping) could have happened to them there, honestly, no one is safe."

He told AFP he feared that the situation could lead to a decline in school enrolment if unchecked.

The union's chairman in the state, Hassan Ajibola Fatai, said it was discussing new security measures -- including perimeter fencing -- for schools, especially those in vulnerable rural areas.

"(The government) has taken the security of our schools very seriously, and when those things materialise, we will then call off the strike," he told AFP.