Nigeria seizes thousands of kilograms of drugs as trafficking concerns grow

Nigerian authorities have seized thousands of kilograms of illicit drugs in a week-long anti-narcotics operation centered on the commercial hub of Lagos, underscoring the country's growing role in international drug trafficking.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, or NDLEA, said the haul included more than two tonnes of "Canadian Loud" cannabis hidden inside imported vehicles at Apapa Port, cocaine concealed in food cartons destined for the United Kingdom, and large quantities of opioids and other narcotics intercepted at Lagos' ports and airport. Several suspects were arrested during the operation.

While major drug seizures are not uncommon in Nigeria, the latest operation highlights the country's increasing importance as a transit hub for international trafficking networks moving narcotics between Africa, Europe and other global markets.

Authorities say criminal networks are using Nigeria's strategic ports, airports and commercial infrastructure to conceal and transport illicit substances, posing risks not only to public security but also to the country's reputation as a regional trade and investment hub.

The NDLEA says it will continue working with customs officials and international partners to disrupt trafficking routes and dismantle organized criminal networks, as Nigeria steps up efforts to curb the growing flow of illegal drugs through the country.