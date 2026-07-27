Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ghana repatriating another 1,000 nationals from South Africa

FILE - Ghanaian nationals repatriated from South Africa following concerns about unrest wait at the Accra Int'l Airport upon their arrival in Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

South Africa

Ghana says it has begun repatriating another 1,000 nationals from South Africa due to ongoing anti-migrant sentiment in the country.

Accra said that special flights bringing the migrant workers back will arrive on Sunday and Monday as the "final phase" of its evacuation of nationals.

Ghana has already returned more than 900 nationals and says it will demand compensation from the South African government for their lost property and assets.

It has also petitioned the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into attacks against foreigners which they said could constitute crimes against humanity.

Ghana and Nigeria have called on the African Union to put the issue on the agenda at the next African Union summit.

More than 160,000 foreigners have left South Africa since May following violent anti-immigrant protests.

South Africa has long attracted migrants from other African nations because of its relative wealth but rising unemployment has fueled anger against foreign workers.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..