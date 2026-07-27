Ghana repatriating another 1,000 nationals from South Africa

Ghana says it has begun repatriating another 1,000 nationals from South Africa due to ongoing anti-migrant sentiment in the country.

Accra said that special flights bringing the migrant workers back will arrive on Sunday and Monday as the "final phase" of its evacuation of nationals.

Ghana has already returned more than 900 nationals and says it will demand compensation from the South African government for their lost property and assets.

It has also petitioned the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into attacks against foreigners which they said could constitute crimes against humanity.

Ghana and Nigeria have called on the African Union to put the issue on the agenda at the next African Union summit.

More than 160,000 foreigners have left South Africa since May following violent anti-immigrant protests.

South Africa has long attracted migrants from other African nations because of its relative wealth but rising unemployment has fueled anger against foreign workers.