Thousands rally in Tunisian capital calling for end of president's rule

Thousands of Tunisians took to the streets of the capital, Tunis, on Saturday to demand the resignation of President Kais Saied.

Demonstrators held signs reading "Get out," "Game over," and "Only Kaïs remains happy," while chanting slogans against the president.

The protest came as the country marked five years since Saied suspended parliament and later dissolved it in order to rule by decree.

They were denouncing worsening living conditions, democratic backsliding, and mismanagement of the state.

Academic and sociology researcher , Mouldi Gassoumi, said the march was a call for citizens “to rediscover the values and principles of the Republic”.

“Unfortunately, these values began to be abandoned on 25 July 2021, since what I have repeatedly described as a 'coup d’état against the constitutional order',” he said.

The march was the latest in a string of demonstrations opposing crackdowns on dissent, the struggling economy, and limits on press freedom.

Protesters held up portraits of imprisoned journalist Mourad Zghidi, with his sister urging people to resist, saying people today are “oppressed and imprisoned”.

“And those who could bring added value to this country are behind bars. The country is facing great dangers, and we must take to the streets to defend its achievements," she said.

Saturday’s demonstration comes amid growing social tensions. In recent days, Tunisia has been hit by an intense heatwave.

It has sparked multiple wildfires and caused repeated power and water outages, deepening public frustration over the decline in basic services.