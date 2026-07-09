Fans and locals welcome return of Tunisia's Tabarka Jazz Festival

Three-time Grammy winner Dee Dee Bridgewater is just one of the artists taking part in the newly revived Tabarka Jazz Festival in Tunisia.

First launched in 1973, the festival returned this year after a six year hiatus.

"It's good to be back," Bridgewater says. "It's lovely to have been invited, to come back and take part in this festival. I'm really pleased that the festival has been revived this year, because I heard it hadn't taken place for six years. So I'm very happy to be part of this new edition.”

The week-long event includes performances from international and Tunisian artists. Previous editions have welcomed stars including Miles Davis, Charlie Mingus and The Temptations.

Visitors coming to Tabarka for the festival can see performances in the open air Théâtre de la Mer.

Known as the ‘Coral Coast,’ Tabarka is nestled between oak forests and Mediterranean beaches.

"It's a very, very good thing because we're bringing the Tabarka Festival back to life. So we're reviving tourism across the whole region," says Mohamed Mehdi Haloui, Director General of the Tunisian National Tourist Office. "The Tabarka area is very well known for this jazz festival.”

Over the years, the festival has expanded its programme beyond jazz to include world and contemporary music, attracting a diverse audience from around the world.

Free street jazz performances every evening also draw audiences and help boost local businesses.

"It brings life to the town," says shopkeeper Faouzi Tarouti. "People come here and it really gets things moving for us economically. It gives us a bit of breathing space. We hope that from now on, this festival will be held every year without fail.”

This year’s festival wraps up on July 9 but fans, visitors and locals are already looking forward to its return in 2027.