School offers migrant children alternative to irregular migration

Established by a local organization supporting migrants and refugees, the educational center provides lessons in French, Arabic, and mathematics to children who are often living in highly vulnerable conditions. Some face exploitation through activities such as begging or fishing, while others grow up in an environment shaped by the persistent hope of continuing their journey to Europe.

The school aims to provide a stable learning environment and facilitate migrant children's access to Mauritania’s public education system. With support from local authorities, some students are able to enroll in secondary schools and sit for national examinations.

Nouadhibou occupies a strategic geographic position near the Canary Islands and the Moroccan border, making it a city of transit, destination, and increasingly a point of departure for many sub-Saharan migrants.

Among the staff is a mathematics teacher who was once a migrant himself. After arriving in Mauritania with several companions, he lost some of them during attempts to cross to Europe. He has since chosen to remain in the country and dedicate himself to teaching migrant children.

Amid ongoing irregular migration and the dangers associated with sea crossings, the school seeks to strengthen access to education as a sustainable alternative to risky migration journeys.