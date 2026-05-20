Malian refugees in Mauritania bear deep physical and psychological scars

At a healthcare centre in eastern Mauritania, humanitarian teams are treating a steady flow of Malian refugees suffering from both physical injuries and severe psychological trauma.

In the town of Doueinkara, Doctors Without Borders is caring for people who have fled neighboring Mali, where years of violence have forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

“We are also seeing sexual violence affecting both women and men,” says MSF coordinator Mayoury Savant. “We have also received testimonies of torture. Some people told us they were buried alive.”

Many of the refugees arriving in Mauritania’s Hodh Chargui region have escaped insecurity in northern Mali, where armed groups, military operations and ongoing attacks continue to devastate communities.

Cherifa, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, says the loss of her son remains her greatest pain.

“What I feel most deeply and suffer from at the very core of my being is the death of my son,” she says.

Another refugee, Nedoune, says he hopes to return home only when the violence ends.

“As soon as they stop killing people and destroying their property, I will go back to Mali,” he says. “Even if they spare your life, they burn everything you own.”

For thousands of displaced families, returning home will depend on lasting peace and improved security in their communities.