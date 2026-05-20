Nigerian twins bring ‘Clarissa’ to Cannes with portrait of privilege and division

At the Cannes Film Festival, Nigerian twin filmmakers Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri are drawing acclaim for Clarissa, a postcolonial adaptation of Mrs Dalloway.

Set in Lagos, the film explores the lives and private struggles of Nigeria’s wealthy elite against a backdrop of deep inequality and national tension.

“In any underdeveloped nation, the middle disappears,” says Chuko Esiri. “So it’s basically two classes.”

The film also examines the country’s enduring divisions. Esiri describes Nigeria as a colonial construct still grappling with questions about power and unity.

“The idea of Nigeria is a constant debate,” he says. “Do we become two countries, or do we stay as one?”

A central storyline follows a soldier returning from the insurgency in northern Nigeria, a conflict that, Esiri notes, feels distant to many in the south.

“In Lagos, it doesn’t touch you at all,” he says. “It’s like being in England and seeing the war in Iraq.”

Critics at Cannes have praised Clarissa for its nuanced storytelling and powerful performances, marking another milestone for the growing global influence of Nigerian cinema.