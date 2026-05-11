Cannes opens 79th edition with Eye Haïdara at the helm of ceremony

The Cannes Film Festival has opened its 79th edition on the French Riviera, once again bringing global attention to one of the world’s most prestigious celebrations of cinema. On the Croisette, final preparations are underway as filmmakers, stars, and guests gather ahead of the red carpet and opening ceremony.

This year, French actress of Malian descent Eye Haïdara plays a central role in the opening festivities. She describes the experience as both emotional and surreal, saying the invitation initially felt “like a dream.” Haïdara said the reality only truly sank in once the official announcement was released to the public.

Speaking about her role, she emphasized her intention to bring authenticity to the ceremony. “Personally, I want to be as sincere as possible,” she said, adding that sincerity guided her preparation. She also highlighted her desire to share her passion for cinema, describing the opening as “above all, a celebration of film.”

The Cannes Film Festival remains a key global platform for cinema, showcasing international talent while also serving as a space for ongoing discussions about representation and diversity in the film industry.