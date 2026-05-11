Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Trump to visit China for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

China

President Donald Trump is set to visit Beijing from May 13th to 15th for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with trade, Iran, and regional security expected to top the agenda.

The visit, confirmed by China’s foreign ministry, marks the first trip by a US president to China since 2017. Trump is expected to press Xi on Iran, as China remains a major buyer of Iranian oil, while also seeking to ease trade disputes between the world’s two largest economies.

The trip had originally been planned for earlier this year but was postponed as Trump focused on the conflict involving Iran.

Despite ongoing disagreements over Taiwan, tariffs, and the Middle East, the White House says the visit will combine diplomacy with symbolism including a state banquet and a tour of Beijing’s Temple of Heaven.

US officials say Trump hopes to secure what they call “good deals” for the American people while reopening direct dialogue with one of Washington’s key global competitors.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..