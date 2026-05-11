Cannes Film Festival to showcase three African films in official selection

The world's most glamorous film festival kicks off in Cannes on Tuesday, promising another action-packed fortnight of world premieres, star-studded red carpets, parties and fashion.

The official selection of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival will showcase three African films, all part of the Un Certain Regard section.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy "Ben'imana," the first feature film by Rwandan director Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo. Co-produced between Rwanda, Gabon and Ivory Coast, the movie tackles community-led trials for justice and reconciliation in the aftermath of the Rwandan genocide.

Congolese director Rafiki Fariala will present"Congo Boy," the story of a young aspiring musician whose family fled the Democratic Republic of Congo, and who is now struggling to achieve his dreams in the Central African Republic.

French-Moroccan filmmaker Laïla Marrakchi returns to Cannes with "La más dulce" or "Strawberries." The film follows two young women who leave their native Morocco to work as seasonal labourers picking strawberries in Southern Spain.

While none of these films are eligible to compete for the coveted Palme d'Or, Un Certain Regard remains an esteemed section of the festival, often providing a welcomed platform.

In 2025, British-Nigerian director Akinola Davies Jr. won the Special Mention for the Caméra d'Or with his feature length debut "My Father's Shadow," which had its world premiere at Un Certain Regard.

Aside of the official selection, twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri will represent Nollywood again when they show star-packed "Clarissa," presented at the Directors' Fortnight parallel selection.

The main competition

As for the main competition, a total of 22 films are competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or for best film which will be handed out on 23 May.

Arthouse heavy-hitters such as Spain's Pedro Almodovar, Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda or Romania's Cristian Mungiu will be up against emerging talent such as Belgian prodigy Lukas Dhont and France's Lea Mysius.

There is industry buzz around "Hope" by South Korean director Na Hong-jin, starring real-life partners Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, as well as AI- and technology-themed "Sheep in the Box" by acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The nine-person jury this year will be headed by South Korean director Park Chan-Wook but will also feature US celebrity Demi Moore, star of "The Substance."

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from 12 to 23 May 2026.