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Rwandan President Paul Kagame tours Botswana diamond hub

Rwandan President Paul Kagame departs 10 Downing Street after his meeting with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Tuesday, April 9, 2024.   -  
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Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Botswana

Wrapping up a state visit to Botswana, Rwandan President Paul Kagame turned his attention to the country’s economic powerhouse, the Diamond Trading Company Botswana in Gaborone.

The facility, a joint venture between Botswana and multinational diamond conglomerate De Beers, is one of the most advanced diamond sorting and valuation hubs in the world, capable of handling up to 45 million carats a year.

Walking through high-tech sorting rooms, Kagame saw how rough diamonds are analysed and processed at industrial scale, where precision technology meets geology to drive one of Botswana’s most important export sectors.

Gemstone sales account for a quarter of the country's GDP, but falling global prices are forcing it to diversify its economy.

The country in southern Africa is vital for De Beers, which produces 70% of its diamonds there.

The visit followed a full day of diplomacy with President Duma Boko, where both leaders signed six cooperation agreements covering areas from air services to taxation.

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