Pope Leo XIV marks first anniversary as leader of global Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV marked his first anniversary as leader of the global Catholic Church on Friday with a much higher public profile, having started the year saying his role was simply as a pastor of his flock.

The pontiff has become increasingly outspoken over the past 12 months, notably on the US-Israel war in Iran, drawing the ire of United States President Donald Trump.

Leo, the first US-born Pope, also sharply denounced war and despotism on a recent four-nation Africa tour.

Marco Politi, a Vatican analyst and author of books about Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis said for the first part of his papacy, Leo spoke in a “very calm tone.”

"But now the conflict with President Trump has put him suddenly in the limelight, and he has proved to be one of the players of this difficult situation in the world,” he said.

Politi said that in Trump’s view, there were only four or five big players in the world. Russia, China, Israel, and Europe which “he doesn't like.”

“But he didn't think that also the Pope in Rome can be a big player. And this was a surprise, especially for Trump," he said.

Leo began his papacy promising to work for unity in a polarised world and church.

Analysts say he is likely to keep up his new forceful tone debuted in Africa, as the Vatican is increasingly concerned about the direction of global leadership and human rights violations.

On Thursday, Leo met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who came to the Vatican on a fence-mending visit following Trump’s attacks on the pontiff.

By the end of the day, both the Vatican and the US State Department stressed their strong bilateral ties, even though the US president has pushed Leo out of his comfort zone and onto the global stage.

This week, after Trump's latest misrepresentation of his views, Leo said: “If someone wants to criticise me for announcing the Gospel, let him do it with the truth.”

Vatican-watchers say this is all a bit out of character for Leo who is at heart a mild-mannered, 70-year-old Midwestern missionary priest, and a reserved one at that.