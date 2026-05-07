Pope Leo XIV swears in 28 new Swiss Guards in Vatican ceremony

New recruits to the Pontifical Swiss Guard swore loyalty to Pope Leo XIV on 6 May, during a ceremony in Vatican City. 28 new halberdiers took their oath in the presence of the Pope, the first time in over 50 years that a pontiff has personally presided over the swearing-in. The ceremony commemorates the Sack of Rome in 1527, when 147 Swiss Guards died defending Pope Clement VII. During the oath, each recruit placed their hand on the Guard's flag and swore loyalty in their native language, pledging to defend the Pope and his legitimate successors even at the cost of their own lives. Pope Leo XIV delivered a message to the new "defenders of the Church". Recognisable by their blue, gold, and red Renaissance-style uniforms and silver cuirasses, the Swiss Guards are responsible for protecting the Pope and securing the Apostolic Palace. Founded in 1506 by Pope Julius II, the force is considered the world's smallest and oldest standing army. To join, candidates must be practising Catholic Swiss men, single, aged 19–30, at least 1.74 metres tall, have completed Swiss military training, and hold at least a high school diploma. Recruits sign up for at least 26 months. Although widely associated with ceremonial duties, the guards form a professional military unit tasked with protecting the 44-hectare Vatican state. Guards can marry after five years of service or after age 25 plus three years of service if they hold the rank of Corporal.