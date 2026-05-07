Russia strikes Kharkiv residential district as drone attacks escalate

Nine people, including a seven-year-old and a 15-year-old girl, were injured during a Russian strike on the Novobavarskyi residential district of Kharkiv on Thursday morning. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that the attack damaged about eight private homes and ignited a fire that destroyed a civilian vehicle. This raid was part of a larger offensive involving 102 drones launched from various regions, including occupied Crimea. While Ukraine's Air Defence eliminated 97 of these targets, eight drones successfully struck six different locations across the country. In the northeastern city of Sumy, a separate strike on a kindergarten on Wednesday killed two kindergarten employees, though no children were inside the building at the time of the impact. The escalation comes despite a self-imposed unilateral silence from Ukraine initiated by President Zelensky on 6 May and a Russian ceasefire announcement for 8 and 9 May. Moscow has threatened massive strikes on central Kyiv if disrupted during its Victory Day celebrations, yet continues to target cities such as Dnipro and Zaporijjia. Kharkiv remains a primary strategic target due to its proximity to the Russian border, suffering repeated infrastructure damage throughout 2026. Although Ukrainian interception rates for Shahed-style drones reached 90.25% in March, the persistent nature of these residential raids continues to inflict significant humanitarian losses on civilian populations.