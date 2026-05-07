Angola and Gabon strengthen ties with new cooperation agreements

Angola and Gabon on Wednesday signed three new agreements aimed at deepening collaboration in key economic sectors, as the two oil-producing nations seek to diversify their economies and strengthen regional partnerships.

The agreements were announced during a high-level meeting in Luanda between Angolan President João Lourenço and Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, who underscored the importance of expanding cooperation beyond the energy sector.

Speaking after the talks, President Oligui Nguema said Gabon was looking to benefit from Angola’s experience in tourism, agriculture and other industries as Libreville pushes to reduce its dependence on oil revenues.

“We also discussed diversified partnerships. As you know, Angola and Gabon are oil-producing countries, but in Gabon we also need to move away from dependence on oil revenues,” he said.

“We also want to strengthen our capacity in oil production.”

President Lourenço praised Gabon’s political transition under Oligui Nguema, saying the country’s efforts to restore constitutional order had positive implications for the continent.

“Fortunately, the Gabonese authorities led by Brice Oligui Nguema, who had this vision of restoring constitutional order, have brought gains to Gabon, gains to Africa as well,” Lourenço said. “It is everyone who has benefited from the stance that Gabon has taken.”

The visit marks another step in strengthening regional cooperation between the two Central African nations, with officials signalling broader ambitions for trade, investment and political stability.