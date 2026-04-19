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Angolan opposition leader praises Pope Leo's 'powerful message'

Pope Leo XIV and Angola's President João Lourenço at the Protocollar Pavillion of the Presidency of Republic in Luanda, Angola, April 18, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Angola

Angolan opposition leader Adalberto Costa Júnior praised Pope Leo XIV for his "powerful message" in support of Angolan people on Saturday.

On the first day of his visit to the country, the pontiff addressed the consequences of colonial plunder and called on Angolan authorities, including President João Lourenço, to break from extractivism.

“How much suffering, how many deaths, how many social and environmental disasters are brought about by this logic of extractivism,” Leo said.

Leo also repeatedly referred to Angola’s 27-year civil war, in which more than a half-million people are believed to have been killed.

"In his speech, the Pope addressed all aspects of the current social, political and economic situation in Angola, including the alleged exploitation of natural resources, the need for dialogue and the treatment of people," said Adalberto Costa Júnior, the president of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

Costa Júnior also showed appreciation for Leo's expression of solidarity with the flood victims in Benguela.

The pope's visit comes after torrential downpours have left nearly 50 dead in the coastal region since early April.

On Sunday, Pope Leo renewed his message of encouragement and hope to the Angolan people, as he celebrated mass in front of an estimated 100,000 people outside of Luanda.

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