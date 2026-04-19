DRC government, AFC/M23 rebels agree to ease humanitarian access

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance rebel coalition made progress on a protocol on humanitarian access, judicial protection, ceasefire oversight and the release of prisoners.

The parties met in Switzerland this week for five days of negotiations with international mediators including Qatar, the United States, Togo and the African Union.

The meetings aimed at securing the implementation of the framework peace deal signed in Doha in November.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the DRC and the rebels said they would facilitate the passage of humanitarian personnel and convoys.

The parties also agreed to refrain from attacking civilian populations and infrastructure.

This latest round of negotiations concluded with the commitment to release prisoners withing 10 days. This measure involves 311 people detained by the AFC/M23 and 166 by the Congolese government.

The DRC and the rebels have also made progress in implementing a joint ceasefire monitoring mechanism. On-the-ground monitoring missions are expected to take place within a week, with logistical support from MONUSCO.