Lebanon truce takes effect as damaged Qasmiyeh bridge reopens

Hours before the ceasefire took effect, Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, including the Qasmiyeh Bridge, a vital crossing over the Litani River linking Tyre to surrounding areas. Repeatedly targeted, the bridge was reportedly left unusable, disrupting movement and supply routes, though residents were seen crossing it at first light. The 10-day truce, announced by US President Donald Trump, came into force at midnight local time on 17 April 2026, aiming to halt a conflict that has killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon. Washington is also pushing for the first direct talks between Israeli and Lebanese leaders. Tensions remained high as the ceasefire began. Gunfire was reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while Israeli forces said they had struck more than 380 targets in southern Lebanon before the deadline and remained on alert, underscoring the fragility of the truce. Since late February, more than one million people have been displaced, according to Lebanese authorities, many seeking shelter in schools and makeshift camps under worsening humanitarian conditions. The United Nations has urged all parties to respect the ceasefire, warning that violations could further destabilise the region. Israel, meanwhile, maintains that any lasting settlement depends on the disarmament of Hezbollah and its withdrawal from border areas.