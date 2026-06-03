Zimbabwe's parliament debates draft bill to extend presidential term

Zimbabwe’s parliament is considering a controversial constitutional amendment bill that would extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term by two years to ‌2030.

It would also do away with general presidential elections, giving parliament the power to appoint the head of state.

In addition, the proposed change, introduced by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, would see lawmakers terms extended from five to seven years.

He said a 90-day public consultation process was successful and was widely supported.

Opponents, however, say they were marred by intimidation and violence, with anti-amendment activists assaulted by suspected state agents or arrested.

Several legal challenges seeking to stop or invalidate the amendment process are currently before Zimbabwe's courts.

Political analysts say they expect the bill to sail through the lower house of parliament where Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party has ​a two-thirds majority.

Critics say the amendment would entrench the Zanu-PF, which has governed the resource-rich country since independence from Britain in 1980.

Mnangagwa came to power in 2017 in a military-backed coup that ousted Robert Mugabe who was president for 30 years.

The 83-year-old was elected for two five-year terms, in 2018 and 2023, which is the constitutional limit for a president.

His terms in office have been marked allegations of political repression, institutional decay, and a severe economic crisis.