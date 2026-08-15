Taliban authorities mark five years ruling Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday marked five years since sweeping back to power.

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi along with others attended a ceremony and gave speeches in Kabul.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, after it launched an offensive as the U.S. and other NATO troops withdrew from the country after two decades of war.

The withdrawal led to chaotic scenes at and around Kabul’s airport with thousands wanting to leave.

Before the takeover, the Taliban stated that, upon assuming power, it would allow women access to education, employment and public participation, albeit in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic principles.

Soon after it seized power, the Taliban imposed an indefinite ban on girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and, a few months later, also banned higher education for women until “further notice.”

Women also were banned from entering gyms, parks and public baths, from taking part in sports and traveling to distant locations without a “mahram,” or male guardian.