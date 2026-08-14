Zambia's opposition leader expresses 'grave concern' as vote count suspended

Zambia’s opposition presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has raised “grave concern” after the country’s electoral commission suspended vote counting nationwide amid reports of violence.

Mundubile said his party’s Parallel Voter Tabulation, based on results collected from polling stations and tallying centres across the country, indicated that he had won the presidential election and secured a majority of seats in parliament.

He called for the immediate publication and verification of the official results, warning that delays could create opportunities for interference or manipulation.

“The will of the Zambian people” must be independently verified, Mundubile said, calling for all stakeholders to have access to relevant electoral records.

Zambians went to the polls on Thursday in an election dominated by concerns over economic hardship. President Hakainde Hichilema, who has been in power since 2021, faced Mundubile, a former minister in the previous Patriotic Front government.

Around 8.7 million people were registered to vote. Voters were also choosing members of parliament, with the legislature expanded from 156 to 226 seats.

Official presidential results were expected on Monday.

The election comes as Zambia, a major copper producer in southern Africa, continues to grapple with economic challenges, making the outcome closely watched both at home and abroad.