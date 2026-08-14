Zambia suspends vote counting after election violence

World News
Zambia's Electoral Commission has suspended vote counting nationwide after reports of violence disrupted the country's general election.
The commission said attacks targeting election officials were reported in several districts, with some incidents involving the theft of marked ballot papers and ballot boxes. Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the suspension would be reviewed within 24 hours.
The election, held on Thursday, was dominated by concerns over the economy, with President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term against opposition challenger Brian Mundubile, a former government minister.
Even before official results were announced, Mundubile declared victory, while Hichilema said his campaign was receiving what he described as "encouraging results."
In a message on social media, Hichilema urged Zambians to remain peaceful, patient and patriotic while awaiting the official outcome.
More than 8.7 million registered voters cast ballots to elect a president and 226 members of parliament, following an expansion of the National Assembly.
Official presidential results are expected on Monday, with authorities appealing for calm as election officials work to resolve the disruptions and resume the counting process.
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