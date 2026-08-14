Colombia earthquake: Dog rescued alive as 72-hour window closes

The animal was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Cali as Colombian rescue teams pressed on with their search for survivors following the earthquake. The animal was carefully carried away on a stretcher and examined by veterinarians at the scene, who treated injuries to one paw and scrapes across its body. It was reported to be in a stable condition. The rescue took place during the crucial first 72 hours of the operation, as teams worked through collapsed structures in Cali on 13 August, focusing on areas where people could still be trapped beneath the rubble. The dog’s survival offered a rare moment of relief during an otherwise difficult and emotionally draining rescue effort. There were no immediate details on whether the animal’s owners had been located.