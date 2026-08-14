Burkina Faso: Appeal delays trial of Norbert Zongo murder accused

There has been a new legal twist in the case of the 1998 murder of prominent Burkinabe investigative journalist, Norbert Zongo, and three of his companions.

Their bodies were found charred in the car in which they were traveling together. Zongo published Burkina Faso's Independent newspaper.

At the time of his assassination, he was investigating the suspicious death of a driver who worked for the brother of then-President Blaise Compaoré.

The Attorney General at Ouagadougou’s Court of Appeal on Thursday said three people, including François Compaoré, were to go on trial.

They are facing charges of murder, aggravated destruction of property, and complicity in murder.

However, a lawyer for Banagoulo Yaro, one of the accused, has filed an appeal against the investigating chamber's ruling, resulting in a postponement to the start of the trial.

The Attorney General said everything was being done "to ensure a swift resolution to the case in accordance with the principles and rules governing the procedure".

Zongo’s killing became a symbol of the repression experienced during Compaoré’s rule which ended in 2014.

He was forced to resign amid mass protests against his attempt to extend the presidential term limits.