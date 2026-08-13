Vote counting underway in Zambia after presidential election

Vote counting is underway after Zambians cast ballots Thursday in a presidential election testing incumbent Hakainde Hichilema’s economic record against widespread frustration over the cost of living. About 8 million voters were registered, with results expected Monday.

Hichilema, who came to power in 2021, is seeking a second five-year term after restructuring the country’s debt, stabilising the economy and attracting investment.

But many households continue to struggle with high food prices, unemployment and unreliable electricity, leaving the president under pressure to show that economic growth is improving everyday lives.

Hichilema cast his ballot in Lusaka and framed the election as a choice between continuing his reforms and reversing course.

“This election is really about the people of Zambia and their future — progress as opposed to regression,” he told reporters.

Opposition promises change

Brian Mundubile, regarded as Hichilema’s strongest challenger, has campaigned on promises to reduce the cost of living, strengthen agriculture and restore democratic freedoms.

After voting in Lusaka, Mundubile urged supporters to remain peaceful and said the election would deliver a new direction for the country.

“This is a revolution,” he said. “The will of the Zambian people will certainly prevail in this election.”

Fourteen candidates are contesting the presidency, with a candidate required to secure more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Voters seek better lives

Long queues formed before dawn at polling stations across Lusaka, with voters braving unusually cold conditions.

Mathias Ngoma, in his 70s, said voting was his opportunity to influence the country’s future.

“I braved the cold to choose leaders I am hoping will make things better in our constituency,” he said.

Others said economic pressures were central to their decision.

Entrepreneur Meki Mulota said she wanted policies that would allow businesses to survive as the cost of living remains high.

Christopher Banda, meanwhile, said he backed Hichilema because he believed the country was moving in the right direction.

Copper puts election in spotlight

The outcome is also being closely watched internationally because of Zambia’s vast copper resources.

The metal is essential to electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and power grids, making the country increasingly important to the global energy transition.

Hichilema has sought investment from both China and Western partners and aims to increase annual copper production to 3 million metric tons by 2031.

Security and democracy concerns

The vote comes amid concerns over political tensions and democratic freedoms.

Police increased security ahead of polling day and warned against violence, disruption and the spread of false election results.

Opposition parties and rights groups have accused Hichilema’s government of using state institutions against critics and political opponents. The government rejects the allegations.

Zambia has nevertheless maintained a reputation for relative political stability, with Hichilema’s 2021 victory marking the country’s third peaceful transfer of power to an opposition party since the return of multiparty democracy in 1991.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is expected to announce the final results on Monday.