Doku commits to Manchester City until 2031 in five-year deal

Jérémy Doku has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, keeping the Belgium winger at the Etihad until 2031. The 24-year-old has become a key part of the squad since joining from Rennes in 2023.

Doku put pen to paper on a new deal Thursday after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and exciting wingers.

The Belgium international joined City from French club Rennes in 2023 and has since made 131 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

He has also shown his versatility by operating on both flanks and occasionally playing in a more central role.

Winger excited by new era

Doku said he was delighted to extend his stay and feels settled at the club.

“I have loved my time at City so far, so to have the opportunity to stay for longer is a fantastic feeling,” he said.

The winger also welcomed the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca, whose tactical approach places a strong emphasis on wide players.

“His style of football is the kind we love, so that’s exciting for the players,” Doku said.

Trophy haul grows

Since arriving in Manchester, Doku has helped City win five major trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield.

His breakthrough season came in 2025-26, when he made 47 appearances and contributed eight goals and 14 assists.

He played a key role as City lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during Pep Guardiola’s final season in charge.

A key figure for Belgium

Doku has also established himself as one of Belgium’s leading international players, earning 48 caps.

He helped Belgium reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup, adding international experience to an increasingly influential club career.

City back Doku’s potential

City director of football Hugo Viana praised Doku’s development since his arrival.

“Jérémy is a huge talent whose improvement since joining us in 2023 is clear for all to see,” Viana said.

He highlighted the winger’s pace, ability and versatility, while also praising his attitude and desire to improve.

Eyes on more success

Doku’s new contract secures his long-term future at the Etihad as City begin a new chapter under Maresca.

With his pace, dribbling and growing consistency, the Belgian will now look to build on his first three seasons and help City challenge for more silverware in the years ahead.