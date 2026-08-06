Canal+ to broadcast Europe's top football club games to Sub-Saharan Africa

French television giant, Canal+, has acquired the exclusive rights in Sub-Saharan Africa, and for all languages, to the Union of European Football Associations’ Men’s Club competitions.

Starting in mid-2027, it will broadcast the biggest UEFA matches to its subscribers across more than 40 countries in the region until 2031.

This includes, the most-watched competition in Africa the Champions League.

In French-speaking Africa, Canal+ Sport regains full coverage of the tournament and adds the Europa and Conference leagues for the first time.

Canal+ also retains exclusive rights in English- and Portuguese-speaking countries on the continent, with its broadcaster SuperSport set to continue carrying the competitions.

The deal is part of Canal+ continued expansion across the continent following the acquisition of the English-language South Africa-based MultiChoice last year.

Media analysts say live sport is the most reliable reason why a household will tolerate a price increase for the satellite television service.