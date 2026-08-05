Turkey: Mo Salah touches down ahead of expected move to Trabzonspor

Wit a smile on his face and wearing Trabzonspor’s blue and burgundy kit, Mo Salah arrived at Istanbul airport on Wednesday ahead of his expected move to the Turkish Super Lig side.

He was greeted by hundreds of fans, who cheered and chanted, before leaving for a medical check.

It comes a day after Trabzonspor announced they were in discussions with Salah, who is expected to sign in a ceremony on Thursday. Trabzonspor is among the biggest teams in Turkey, and finished third in the Super Lig last season.

This summer, Salah left Liverpool after 9 years; during his time at the club he won the premier league twice and the champions league once. His output dropped last season, when he was left in the bench in Champions League games, triggering a public fallout with Liverpool’s former manager.

34 year old Salah started his career in 2012 at Swiss side Basel before joining Chelsea. He also had stints at Fiorentina and Roma before his time with Liverpool.

He had considered joining the Istanbul club Besiktas, whose football director Onder Ozen said diuscussions had reached an impasse over financial and image-rights demands, local media reported.