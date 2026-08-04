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WHO calls for more support to tackle Ebola outbreak

WHO calls for more support to tackle Ebola outbreak
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks to the media regarding the epidemic of Ebola and global health issues during a pres   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Euronews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The World Health Organisation is calling for more support to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is still outpacing response efforts.

The outbreak is the biggest ever to have hit the DR Congo, despite being declared less than three months ago.

As of Tuesday, 3,802 cases had been recorded, with 1,707 deaths, the latest government update showed.

The outbreak is mostly concentrated in eastern Congo’s remote Ituri province, which accounts for nearly 90% of cases, but cases have also been confirmed in five other provinces.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that it was monitoring over 17,000 potential contacts, with nearly 80% of them being seen daily.

While there are no proven vaccines or treatments, two clinical trials for post-exposure drugs are ongoing in Ituri province as well as two separate vaccine trials in the United Kingdom and Canada.

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