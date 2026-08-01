Embezzlement trial of DRC's former justice minister continues in his absence

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The trial of the DR Congo’s former justice minister Constant Mutamba continued on Friday in the absence of the defendant.
Mutamba is accused of embezzling some $20 million intended for the Uganda Victims’ Reparations Fund.
On Monday, he stormed out of the hearing at the Court of Cassation, accusing authorities of violating his rights. He didn’t return for Friday’s session when his co-defendant Chancard Bukolela took the stand.
Bukolela was in charge of managing reparations awarded to the DRC by the International Court of Justice for abuses committed by Uganda. The two defendants are charged in connection with compensation payments funded by a $325 million fund. Both deny the charges.
Mutamba is already serving three years’ house arrest for other embezzlement offenses.
Sources close to him have reportedly said he won’t return for the trial’s closing arguments on Wednesday.
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