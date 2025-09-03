Congo ex-justice minister sentenced to forced labor for corruption

In a high-profile corruption crackdown in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a top court has sentenced former Justice Minister Constant Mutamba to three years of forced labor after convicting him of embezzling $19 million in public funds.

The money was intended for a prison construction project in, in the country’s north.

On Tuesday, roads around the Court of Cassation in Kinshasa were barricaded, and security forces deployed in anticipation of unrest.

The court ruled that Mutamba acted with the intent of illicit enrichment and bypassed legal procedures.

Mutamba, who resigned in June, had pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Joel Kitenge, called the verdict unjust.

The former minister, a 2023 presidential candidate, once campaigned as an anti-corruption advocate. But his tenure was marked by controversy, including a proposal to reintroduce the death penalty for journalists reporting on Rwanda-backed rebels.

While forced labor sentences in Congo are typically served in prison, it remains unclear if Mutamba will face the same fate.

This case is seen as a key test in Congo’s ongoing battle against deep-rooted corruption.