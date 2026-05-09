Rivals vow to take down Ramaphosa after court clears impeachment probe

Julius Malema, the leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called for Ramaphosa to immediately resign and for impeachment proceedings against him to begin.

His party was one of the opposition parties that took the matter to court, accusing ANC lawmakers of using their parliamentary majority to shield Ramaphosa from accountability.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the cash was proceeds from the sale of buffalos at his farm.

He said he had reported the theft to the head of his security, but a parliamentary inquiry that probed the incident rejected his version and recommended a full investigation by an impeachment committee.

The long-running scandal has been a political problem for Ramaphosa, with opposition parties calling for his resignation.

He survived the motion while his party still had a parliamentary majority, which it lost in the 2024 elections for the first time since it came to power in 1994.

He is currently serving his last term as president. He has also been accused of tax evasion, money laundering and breaching currency laws, with questions about why money for a legitimate business would be hidden in a couch.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Friday that the president had been consistent in providing his full assistance to the various inquiries into this matter, and would continue to do so.

“President Ramaphosa maintains that no person is above the law and that any allegations should be subjected to due process without fear, favour or prejudice,” Magwenya said.

Two previous probes by the reserve bank and a public watchdog cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing.