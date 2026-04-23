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New mega-bridge in Lesotho to double water exports to South Africa

King of Lesotho Letsie III, left, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after the opening of the Senqu Bridge in Mokhotlong, Lesotho, Wednesday, April 22, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Elmond Jiyane/South African Government Communication and Information Services
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Water resources

Every time someone in Johannesburg drinks a glass of water, there is a 60% chance it comes from neighbouring Lesotho. Now, a newly built bridge will help the tiny mountain kingdom nearly double those exports.

The Senqu Bridge, 825 metres long and 90 metres high, is part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

It currently supplies 780 million cubic metres of water to South Africa annually. When completed, transfers will exceed 1.27 billion cubic metres per year.

“This bridge is an example of what Africa can achieve when it believes in itself,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the launch.

Lesotho’s pride

King Letsie III said: “Lesotho is proud to contribute to South Africa’s water security, while advancing its own economic development and energy aspirations.”

He also urged reflection: “Whether we are building for the next 40 years with greater discipline, stronger integrity, and a higher commitment to national benefit.”

Engineering milestone

The $144 million bridge is Lesotho’s first extradosed structure, combining cable-stayed and prestressed girder design.

It was built using an incremental launching method to improve safety and reduce environmental disruption.

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