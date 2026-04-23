South Africa suspends police chief over corruption case

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday suspended the national police chief implicated in a $20 million health tender scandal that has rocked the country and drawn in other officers.

The country's police minister, national commissioner and his deputy have all now been suspended or placed on leave, marking a rare concentration of upheaval at the top of the force.

The case adds to a slew of corruption scandals that have eroded public trust in South Africa's ruling coalition, ahead of local government elections in which its handling of graft could sway voter sentiment.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is accused of flouting procurement laws in a now-cancelled 2024 police tender for health services awarded to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is suspected of links to organised crime.

"In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role that the national commissioner of police plays... I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case," Ramaphosa told journalists.

The police's chief financial officer, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, will serve as acting commissioner, Ramaphosa said, describing her as having a "reputation for professionalism and integrity".

A vetting of the police brass is currently under way, Ramaphosa said.

"That system of vetting is an important restructuring and rebuilding process," he said.

For days, critics have pressed Ramaphosa to suspend Masemola, with the second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), calling for a board of inquiry to assess "his fitness to hold office".

"These serious allegations require full and proper scrutiny so that accountability is not delayed, diluted or quietly avoided," the DA said Thursday.

Masemola briefly appeared in court on Tuesday to face four counts of violating the Public Finance Act, but the case was postponed to May 13. He has denied the accusations.

Prosecutors said he would be joined to that of 16 other suspects, including Matlala.

- Public hearings -

The ill-fated health contract was awarded in June 2024 to Medicare24, a company owned by Matlala, who is locally described as a "tenderpreneur" -- a term for individuals who have amassed fortunes through government deals.

Matlala shot to national prominence after a regional police chief accused the force and South Africa's police minister of dabbling in criminality.

The allegations triggered the minister's removal from office and a formal commission of inquiry was set up by the president, turning the saga into a national spectacle.

Broadcast daily on television and radio, the hearings of the Madlanga commission have been closely followed by South Africans.

A separate parliamentary inquiry is also probing claims that senior officers had corrupt ties with crime bosses and took money for favours.

Matlala was arrested in May last year in connection with the 2023 attempt on his ex-partner Tebogo Thobejane's life.

His name had already surfaced in a hospital scandal, in which more than 2.2 billion rand ($129 million) was allegedly syphoned off.

The Tembisa hospital case cost whistleblower Babita Deokaran her life in 2021, when she was shot nine times outside her home.