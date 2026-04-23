Artists transform Rabat into open-air gallery in street art festival

Buildings across Morocco’s capital have turned into massive canvases for the 11th "JIDAR Rabat Street Art Festival," bringing together artists from around the globe.

Ecuadorian artist Oscar Medina painted a colossal bird clutching the sun and moon, reflecting nature and universal elements.

South African artist Keya Tama depicted a lion surrounded by greenery, with Arabic script reading: "Knowledge of people is a treasure."

Peruvian artist Jurena Muñoz created a dragon-like figure with the message: "You make the future possible."

Moroccan artists evolve

Local artist Mohamed Roshdi crafted a portrait of a woman holding two fish, blending human and animal features.

El Mostafa Amziline painted enormous oranges and blossoms.

Russian artist Marat Morik paid tribute to Moroccan culture, incorporating carpets, traditional doors and local people.

Building a community

Festival artistic director Salaheddine Malouli said large-scale murals have helped create a street art community in Morocco, changing how society views the art form.

Since the festival began, over 100 murals have been painted across Rabat. The event continues until April 27.